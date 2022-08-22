A man who was the victim of reported homophobic abuse in Fleet was found unconscious with "serious" head injuries.

Police say the incident took place on Fleet Road around 2.48am in the early hours of Saturday morning (20 August).

The victim had reportedly been on a night out with a friend at a local nightclub. The pair then visited the nearby Esso garage.

When they were walking back to Fleet town centre, they came across a man they had spoken to inside the club. Homophobic comments were allegedly made by the man to the victim and an altercation broke out which resulted in the victim being punched once in the head before they fell to the floor.

An unknown man is alleged to have stamped on the victim whilst he was on the floor unconscious, before leaving the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle believed to be an Audi.

The victim remains in hospital, sustaining what the police described as a "significant" head injury.A 25-year-old man from Hayes has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been released under investigation.

Officers want to identify and locate the unknown man seen to leave the scene in the dark coloured car and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A statement reads: "Do you have any information about this incident that can assist this investigation? Please call police on 101, quoting 44220338242."