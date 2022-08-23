Play Brightcove video

Tess Wilde owns the farm with Mark Homewood.

A Kent farmer said she is "terrified" her property will be targeted again after a "devastating" raid.

CCTV footage shows three masked men entering the Bonnington property at 3.30am on 17 August after breaking a lock to gain access.

They then smashed their way into a mobile home which was the farm's office and ransacked the premise, causing thousands of pounds of damage and leaving with a vintage machete.

Luckily, the farm's 18 alpacas were unharmed.

Tess Wilde, who owns the farm with Mark Homewood, spoke about the impact the raid has had on her.

She said: "It's awful you know. So devastating and frightening to see three masked men go through what you have worked so hard for and especially having your animals, who we consider to be our family, there and venerable.

"It was just devastating, absolutely devastating, and it just makes me angry that these people think that they are able to do that and take things that aren't theirs from people who work so hard.

"Ours wasn't the only farm that was broken into that night, they all broke into another farm. So they are going to do it again, but if you recognise these people please go to the police because people have been impacted emotionally.

"We are terrified that this could happen again and nobody should be put through that."

Elena Hall, Chief Inspector at Kent Police

This is the second time in twelve months that the alpaca farm has been targeted.

Kent Police say tackling rural crime is a high priority for the force.

A spokesperson said: We have a dedicated rural task force made up of officers and staff and colleagues from our special constabulary who come and work with the rural community tackling exactly that type of crime.

"Farm watch is something that we have developed with the community and it allows them to very fast time share information and share suspicions both amongst themselves and with our officers."

Anyone who thinks that they recognise the men should contact Kent Police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111