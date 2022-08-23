Police release CCTV following report of sexual assault in Basingstoke

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him as they believe he can assist with an investigation into a report of sexual assault by touching in Basingstoke.

Officers received a report that an unknown man approached a teenage girl near JD Sports, just outside Festival Place, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday 9th August.

The teenage girl told officers the man inappropriately touched her.

Officers have now released a CCTV image as part of their investigation.The man has been described as:

White

6ft 1ins tall

Grey/brown hair

Wearing blue/black jeans

Black shoes

If you are the man in the image, or know who he is, you're asked to contact police.

Of if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time or have mobile phone or CCTV footage that is relevant to the investigation, officers would like to hear from you.

You can contact 101 or report online, quoting 44220322370.