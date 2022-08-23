Staff at Port Lympe, near Ashford, say they are heartbroken following the death of the oldest monkey in their care.

Cabinda, was the wildlife park's oldest DeBrazza monkey and oldest known DeBrazza in Europe.

Cabinda was 36. Port Lympe say it was "a phenomenal age for a DeBrazza."

The monkey was said to be a favourite primate of every keeper, vet, and volunteer that ever worked with her and was full of charisma and vivacious energy, even into old age.

Cabinda had 12 children and 53 grandchildren Credit: Port Lympne

Cabinda was born at Colchester Zoo on the 3rd July 1986, she came to Port Lympne on 11th April 1989 and was paired up with Mr Jorg - who came to be affectionately known as George. They went on to have 12 children together, three of which still live at the zoo.

One of them, Dora, has had four youngsters herself. In total, Cabinda had 12 children, 53 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 20 great great-grandchildren.

Cabinda celebrated her final birthday this summer with all her favourite foods: corn on the cob, spinach, and a tiny bit of malt loaf.

She had recently moved into a retirement enclosure with another elderly lady De Brazza, Bertha (28), the second-oldest De Brazza. Staff say they got on swimmingly, chatting and happily grooming each other.

She had recently moved into a retirement enclosure Credit: Port Lympne

Port Lympe says "Cabinda leaves an enduring legacy here at Port Lympne and she will be missed immensely."

Port Lympne Reserve is a breeding sanctuary for rare and endangered animals