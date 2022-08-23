Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man have died after a crash near Faringdon.

The collision happened on the A420 at around 9.55am on Sunday (21 August).

A black Ford Fiesta was travelling along the road towards Shrivenham when it was involved in a collision with a coach and a white Alfa Romeo near to the junction of Fernham Road.

Two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man who were in the Fiesta died at the scene.

Two other men, aged 19 and 21, who were also in the Fiesta sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. They have since been discharged.

The drivers of the other vehicles were treated at the scene.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the crash.

PC Naomi Hames from Thames Valley Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the three men who sadly died.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of what happened, to please come forward.

"You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220374478."