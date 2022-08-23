A woman has died after being trampled to death by cattle at a farm in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to a field in Rowner Road in Billingshurst at around 11.40am on Monday (22 August) after concerns had been raised for the welfare of a 55-year-old woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

She had sustained injuries after being trampled by the cattle in the same field.

Sussex Police has informed her next of kin and are not treating the woman's death as suspicious.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for any witnesses around this area of Billingshurst at the time of the incident to come forward.

"Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 577 of 23/08."