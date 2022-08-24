Families who have been hit with a mystery illness after visiting a water park in Kent have been told to isolate to stop the spread of any infection.

The WhiteMills Aquapark near Sandwich was forced to close last week when several families became unwell after visiting.

People affected are now being advised to isolate for an extra 48 hours after recovery.

Authorities are now carrying out tests on the water, and the park said it is hoping to have the results of the tests in the coming days.

Hayley Knight's children fell ill after their visit to the park. She said her daughter Annabel became sick and lethargic on Wednesday night.

Hayley Knight said she's looking forward to returning to the park when the issue has been resolved.

"My son didn't get poorly until later on Thursday. Again he had sickness and was lethargic.

"As a local business owner, I wouldn't wish the park any ill. I hope it's something they can sort out very quickly, and then we would love to go back and use the facility."

In a statement a spokesperson for the Whitemills Wake and Aqua Park Team said: "The safety of our customers is our paramount concern and therefore we have decided as a business to take the initiative to close the premises whilst we engage fully with relevant bodies and undertake further testing of the water.

"We hope to have the results of all testing in the coming days."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South East has confirmed it is working with Dover District Council and other agencies on investigating the cause.

Dr Anjali Pai, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South East, said: “Specialists from UKHSA South East are providing public health advice and working with Dover District Council, Kent County Council and Whitemills Wake and Aqua Park following reports of a number of people feeling unwell.

"Those affected have described symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and a fever, although none have been seriously unwell.

“Our advice to anyone affected is to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and stay away from work, clubs, swimming pools and other water and social activities until you have been symptom free for 48 hours to prevent any spread.

"If symptoms continue, please contact your GP and where possible provide a stool sample for testing.

“The park closed to the public while tests are carried out and we are working with Environmental Health Officers to ensure that appropriate measures are in place to minimise any risk to the public."

Dover District Council has issued the following statement: “Dover District Council is working with the UK Health Security Agency and the Whitemills Wake and Aqua Park to look into concerns in this matter.

"DDC takes all complaints seriously and is carrying out a full and thorough investigation. If you have been affected in any way, please contact the public protection team at DDC at ddc.publicprotection@dover.gov.uk.”