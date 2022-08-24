A hosepipe ban has come into force for Thames Water customers, the latest operator to impose restrictions.

The company says the driest July on record has resulted in low reservoir levels.

The ban affects around 15 million customers in London, the Thames Valley, north west Kent, and south Essex.

It means domestic customers are not allowed to use hosepipes for cleaning cars, watering plants or allotments, or filling paddling or swimming pools.

However customers are allowed to use mains water from a watering can or bucket instead of a hose.

Blue Badge holders, or those on the company's Priority Services Register can still use a hose for watering the garden, cleaning vehicles and maintaining ponds.

The following areas are supplied by Thames Water. Credit: Thames Water

Sarah Bentley, Thames Water CEO said: "Implementing a Temporary Use Ban for our customers has been a very difficult decision to make and one which we have not taken lightly. After months of below average rainfall and the recent extreme temperatures in July and August, water resources in our region are depleted.

"Despite investing in the largest leakage reduction programme in the UK, customer demand is at unprecedented levels and we now have to move into the next phase of our drought plan to conserve water, mitigate further risk and future-proof supplies."

How will Thames Water enforce the ban?

The company says that if it becomes aware of customers ignoring the restrictions, it will contact them. People who repeatedly ignore the rules will face criminal action.

How long will the ban last?

A date has not been announced, but Thames Water says it will depend on the amount of 'prolonged and significant rainfall'.

Does it affect me?

You can enter any postcode here at Water UK to check