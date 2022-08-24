Two teenage boys will appear in court followig a fatal stabbing in Tonbridge last week.

Thomas Waugh, 20, died after being assaulted in the early hours of Friday 19 August.

A 17-year-old boy from Coulsdon and a 16-year-old boy from Tonbridge have been charged with murder, and will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 24 August.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a location near to Avebury Avenue at 12:55am following reports that a man in his 20s had been assaulted.

Mr Waugh died at the scene.

The suspects were further charged with the attempted robbery of Mr Waugh, as well as an additional count of robbery in relation to two men who had been with him prior to the alleged murder.

A 16-year-old girl and a woman, aged 47, who were also arrested, have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.