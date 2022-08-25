The family of Calum Leighton, aged 18, who died following a road traffic collision in Oxfordshire have paid tribute to their "beautiful boy."

The collision happened on the A420 at around 9.55am on Sunday (21 August).

A black Ford Fiesta was travelling along the road towards Shrivenham when it was involved in a collision with a coach and a white Alfa Romeo near to the junction of Fernham Road.

Two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man who were in the Fiesta died at the scene and two men were taken to hospital.

The crash happened on the A42O near the Fernham Road junction in Faringdon Credit: Google Maps

His family said "To Calum, life was his friends and his music.

"He always put the happiness and wellbeing of his friends first.

"He will be absolutely devastated about the impact this will have on all of his friends, but especially Lawrence and Joe.

"Our hearts go out to their families and everyone else affected by this terrible accident.

"The love shown around Chippenham by the friends of all three boys has been so touching."

Callum studied music at Bristol Music College before realising his passion for music production. “He was soon performing at events and clubs all over Bristol and Bath, becoming a regular at Revelations events and soon moving to the main stage.

"We are so lucky that we will have his music to remember him by.

“Our beautiful boy Calum, da brightest rock star in the sky will shine on in are hearts forever."

Flowers have been left at the scene of the crash on the A420 in Farringdon

Callum's sister Darcey paid tribute to her older brother saying, "Calum is the big brother I looked up to and always will.

"When we were young, I would always copy everything he did, even the little things, because my whole life I had the comfort of knowing Calum was always there for me and I wanted to be just like him.

"Even though he always teased me when we were young like older siblings do, play fighting, calling me names, snitching on me.

"But that was Calum. A goofy but deep down caring boy.

“As we got older and he matured, he would correct my mistakes, give me advice on things that were big to me at the time, but little to him because he knew there are better things to do in life than waste your time being upset or stressed.

"He did not care what anyone thought. If he wants to do something, he will do it, that’s how passionate he was. No matter what anyone says, that’s what inspires me.

"Calum would always make me laugh with his random noises or phrases he used to say and I loved that about him.

"We shared a good 15 and a half years together and I wish we had more.

"All my family and I can do is cherish and reflect on all those memories we shared, keep Calum with us in our hearts, and try heal and make Calum proud."