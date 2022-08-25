Families living in a street in A Hampshire town had quite a shock when a huge snake was spotted slithering across the roof of a house and into a bedroom window.

The python, measuring a massive 18ft was seen on the top of the guttering of a house in Chandler's Ford in the early hours of Tuesday morning (23 August) by a resident who lives on the other side of the street.

Then to residents' horror, the reptile managed to manoeuvre itself through the bedroom window of the property.

The neighbour contacted the owner who lives a few doors away and he came to collect it.

The RSPCA in Chandler's Ford confirmed it was aware of the incident.

The python was spotted on the roof of a house in Chandlers Ford

Scientific officer Evie Button, said: "Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.

"Last year, we took more than 1,200 reports about snakes, with the highest number of calls coming during the summer months.

"Snakes become more active during hot weather. So we would urge all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.

"The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles such as snakes to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources.

"People should only consider keeping a snake if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs."