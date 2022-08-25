A driver from Worthing who hid drugs worth around £9,000 in a bag by a baby seat has been jailed.

Charlie Burns was stopped by police last December after he was seen driving erratically in a black BMW in Brougham Road.

After showing powder around his nostril, he tested positive for cocaine.

During a search of his vehicle, officers found nearly £24,000 in cash along with the drug stash.

They then searched an address where they discovered more cocaine worth £100,000 under a television cabinet at an address as well as more than £15,000 in cash.

At Lewes Crown Court in February Burns admitted possession of ketamine with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He also admitted two charges of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He was sentenced to five years and two months in prison.

Detective Inspector Mark O'Brien from the Economic Crime Unit said: "Burns had led a significant drug dealing operation in Worthing worth thousands of pounds.

"He supplied class A and class B drugs which have caused so much harm to our communities.”