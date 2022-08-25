A sixth person has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Southampton.

Dawid Such who was 19, was found with stab injuries outside an address on Longhorn Road on Sunday 24 July.

He was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

Cleohertz Uchenna Onyeasi, aged 21, of Ellingham View in Dartford, Kent has been charged with murder.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (25 August) and was remanded in custody, where he will next appear in court at Winchester Crown Court tomorrow (Friday 26 August).