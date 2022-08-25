A teenager who studied for her GCSEs at Southampton Hospital School after being admitted with a rare immune disease has received her results and can now study at college.

Alice Farrar was admitted to Southampton Children's Hospital in December 2021.

She was then taken to Bursledon House at the University Hospital Southampton which provides education for children whilst they are in hospital.

Whilst there was was able to study for her GCSE exams and sat six in total. She's now received her results which included a 6 in Drama.

Her results mean she can progress to study Health and Social Care at college.

She then wants to go to University to study Paediatric Nursing.

She said: "All of my friends were stressing because all of the teachers kept on going on about how these are the most important exams of your life. I didn't really have that, I could just ask for help when I needed it. It was all very calm. So I really enjoyed it."

When talking about her results, she added: "I think I was in quite a bit of shock when I opened up the envelope and saw my results. I got a 6 and I was just really not expecting to get a 6."

Her mum Vikki Dealtry said: "It's unbelievable what she's done. From the beginning of this year to now, Alice is a completely different child.

"It was a scary journey and to be able to get well and focus on school at the same time.

"We're all in awe of her, she's amazing."

For students who didn't get the results they hoped for, there are charities offering support like Young Minds.

Stevie Goulding from Young Minds, says "these results aren't going to define" the children and there are other options available for them in the future.