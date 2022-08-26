Tens of thousands of people will descend on Portsmouth this weekend for Victorious Festival.

The event on Southsea Common begins on Friday (26 August) with three days of live music, comedy and arts and crafts.

More than 150,000 people are expected at the festival over the three day bank holiday weekend.

Line up

There are dozens of huge acts set to perform at this year's Victorious Festival.

On Friday the Stereophonics will headline, with Bombay Bicycle Club and Primal Scream also taking to the stage.

Scottish singer songwriter, Paolo Nutini will headline the festival on Saturday, with other acts performing including Bastille and the Sugababes.

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder will entertain the crowds on Sunday night as well as British singer Becky Hill, Ann-Marie and the Libertines.

Tickets

Tickets for the festival are still on sale.

People can purchase individual day tickets for the Friday, Saturday or Sunday with prices starting at £56.

Children under five have free entry, with children aged between five and 12 costing £8.

Full weekend tickets are also on sale for £170 and festival-goers also have the option to camp at the site.

Weather forecast

Festival-goers will be pleased to know the weather is looking dry for Portsmouth.

According to the Met Office, Friday and Saturday will see sunny spells, with temperatures reaching 21C.

On Sunday, though dry, the day is looking mostly cloudy but feeling slightly warmer with highs of 23C.

Eurovision runner-up Sam Fender will headline at Victorious Festival on Sunday. Credit: PA

Travel

The event is being held on Southsea Common right on the seafront.

Pre-booked car parking is now sold out, but those wanting to drive are being advised to park in one of the city's public car parks.

They include All Saints, Ashby Place, Broad Street, Clarence Pier, Clarence Street, Farlington Playing Fields, The Harbour, Isambard Brunel Multi-storey, Isambard Brunel surface, London Road, Old Commercial Road, The Podium, Pyramids, Seafront Canoe Lake, Seafront D-Day car park, Seafront The Esplanade, Southsea Common, Stubbington Avenue and Wootton Street.

For those wanting to travel by train, people are advised to travel to either Portsmouth & Southsea, Fratton, or Portsmouth Harbour which are all within a 30 minute walk of the festival site.