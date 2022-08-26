Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's James Dunham reports

It has been one of the hottest summers on record for the South of England providing a boost to ice-cream sellers, but the surging costs of energy are placing huge pressure on the sector.

Katie Alston, president of the National Ice-cream Association, says it's been a challenging time with costs on ingredients alone increasing by 50%.

It comes the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) has announced that the typical household bill in the uk will hit £3,549 a year, that means an 80% rise on the current energy price cap.

Katie owns Pinks Ice-cream parlour in Bognor Regis.

Katie has run her ice-cream business Pink's in Sussex for decades,

"At the moment our costs have increased by 60% since last year, so to stay in the same place I would have had to increase the cost by 60%- we can't do that.

"We can't be charging £4 for an ice-cream, that makes it unaffordable, so we'd just have to pack up, and that's not something any of us intend to do.

"If the energy costs go up much more that would be what we have to do. We can't do that so we will have to look at alternatives.

"I've cut the days I go out on an ice-cream round, normally this time of year we would be out severn days a week-at the moment we are going out twice a week, that way we have a chance of breaking even."

There is a suggestion that the cost of an ice cream would have to rise to £5.50 to absorb the costs of the energy prices rises.

Katie has had to cut down her van runs to just twice a week in order to break even.

Katie thinks that the Government should be doing more to help small businesses.

"I'm not sure the government are are really aware of the impact on small businesses.

"Small businesses aren't entitled to anything extra, we are not entitled to any extra help, yet we are the foundations of our communities and really the industry.

"Without our businesses what would the streets look like?"

Selling ice-cream means running freezers, fridges and machinery around the clock.

Katie is worried that it will just get more difficult as we head into the winter months,

"It is going to be difficult moving forward with these energy costs and in the wintertime we all have the lights and that is going to be the big thing."