Tributes have been left outside a pub in Maidstone after a father-of-six died.

Emergency services, including Kent Police and ambulance crews, were called to the Hare and Hounds public house in Lower Boxley Road, shortly after 8.35pm on Saturday.

Andrew Loosley, aged 47, had sustained injuries during an alleged altercation and was taken to a London hospital.

He was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening. (24 August)

It happened at the Hare and Hounds on Lower Boxley Road, on Saturday night. Credit: ITV News Meridian

John Gibbs, 18, from Nickley Wood in Ashford has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates and is due at Maidstone Crown Court next month.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area last weekend to come forward.