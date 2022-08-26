New plans to reduce waiting times for eye operations at St Mary's Hospital, in Newport, have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

The hospital trust says the new state-of-the-art facilities will make a 'big difference' to the care it can provide to patients.

A specially designed, modular operating theatre and six-bed recovery ward unit is being installed next to the Mottistone Ward at the island's only hospital.

A spokesperson for the trust said it will reduce waiting times for people and improve flexibility.

40% More cataract operations each year

20% Increase on day surgery capacity

Work has already started on the ward but has not been completed, according to planning forms.

Planning agents on behalf of the trust, ERMC, said the theatre will help the trust better support the medical needs of Island residents by providing modern and efficient clinical spaces, allowing them to address the long wait times and clear the backlog of procedures.

ERMC says the unit is on a fast-track supply timeline to ensure the hospital is operationally able to meet growing patient lists.

The plans can be viewed on the council's planning register and comment can be submitted until September 19.