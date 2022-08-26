Detectives searching for a man from Southampton who's been missing for more than a week have released a new CCTV image of him.

Ashley Christie, was previously last seen in Southampton on Thursday, 18 August.

Police say since their first appeal they have received a number of calls from members of the public, and the 69-year-old has now been pictured on CCTV in Bournemouth.

The image shows Mr Christie in Westover Road just before 5.30pm on Friday, August 19.

Officers say he travelled there on a bus, which left Lymington shortly after 3.30pm.

Police are asking for the public's help to find 69-year-old Ashley Christie. Credit: Hampshire Police

Sergeant Julian Chapman said: “We would like to thank members of the public who have responded to our previous and helped us with our enquiries so far. But we still need your help to get Mr Christie home safely.

“We know that he likes to travel on the bus, so we are particularly urging anyone getting on a bus between the New Forest and Bournemouth areas to keep an eye out for him.

“If you think you might have seen him since last Friday, please call us because it is very out of character for him to not to be in contact with family for this long and we are growing very concerned for his welfare.”

He is described as being white, clean shaven, with a shaved head, about 5ft 8in with a medium to large build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue medical face mask, black trousers and black shoes and he was carrying a plastic bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting 44220338497 as a reference number.