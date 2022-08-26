Whitemills Wake and Aqua Park near Sandwich has been told it can reopen following reports that several people fell ill after visiting the site.

The site closed 6 days ago, when several visitors reported they became sick and lethargic.

An investigation was launched, lead by Dover District Council and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and people were urged to isolate until they had recovered.

Initial testing of the water did not show anything conclusive that could have caused people to fall ill.

However, early test results from people who were unwell after visiting indicate norovirus as a likely cause.

Given the extensive testing conducted by authorities and cleaning completed by park management, the UKHSA said the risk of further transmission is believed to be low and Whitemills can now reopen.

Dr Anjali Pai a Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South East said:

“Specialists from UKHSA South East are providing public health advice and working with Dover District Council, Kent County Council and Whitemills Wake and Aqua Park following reports of a number of people feeling unwell with diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and a fever.

“It now seems likely that these were cases of norovirus which can be picked up in any setting, however the risk can be reduced by washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, and drying them, particularly after using the toilet, changing nappies, and before preparing and consuming food.

“Our advice to anyone with symptoms of norovirus is to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and stay away from work and social activities until you have been symptom free for at least 48 hours to prevent any spread.

"If symptoms continue, please contact your GP and where possible provide a stool sample for testing."

Whitemills Wake and Aqua Park has been approached for comment.