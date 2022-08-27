Travis Koffi Alden used his mobile phone and laptop to send sexually explicit messages and images to children aged between 9 and 13 years old.

The 24-year old from Portsmouth has been sentenced to ten years in prison for a string of online sexual abuse offences.

He pleaded guilty to 39 counts of online sexual abuse offences involving ten victims across the UK and internationally

Police discovered hundreds of indecent images, which included the most serious, category A images.

Alden was charged with inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, taking/making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

Detective Constable Stephen Hill of Hampshire Constabulary said:

“Behind every indecent image or message of or to a child is a vulnerable victim and these crimes are among the most appalling that we investigate.

“This was a long and complex investigation requiring a great deal of effort to identify numerous victims across the United Kingdom and beyond and seek justice for them.

“Alden preyed on young girls on various chat sites, encouraging them to engage in sexualised conversations or acts.

"The impact that such abuse has on these young victims is immeasurable and we are pleased that we have been able to support them and bring Alden to justice.

To help protect children online and for information and support visit: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/caa/child-abuse/online-child-abuse/