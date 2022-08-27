Play Brightcove video

Graham Clark was spotted by other motorists driving along the A27 in Sussex with a blown out tyre and with a glazed look on his face.

He had returned to the UK from his holiday abroad and then collected his car from Gatwick Airport.

The 40-year-old first drove to Selsey and then from Selsey towards his home in Portslade.

But other road users saw how he was driving erratically.

Blown out tyre Credit: Sussex Police

Despite being more than twice the legal drink-drive limit, he later told police in custody:

“You guys are treating me like I’m a criminal.”

Clark admitted dangerous driving, and driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

PC Tom Bezants from the Roads Policing Unit said:

“Clark put his own safety and the safety of other road users at risk.

"He was seen swerving across the road, narrowly avoiding a collision with the central reservation.

“It should have been clear to him that he was in no fit state to drive a car.”

Clark, an engineer, of Abinger Road, Portslade, was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

He must also complete five rehabilitation activity requirement sessions and pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and must take an extended retest before he is allowed to get his licence back.