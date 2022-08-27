Drunk driver with blown out tyre tells police they're treating him like a criminal
Graham Clark was spotted by other motorists driving along the A27 in Sussex with a blown out tyre and with a glazed look on his face.
He had returned to the UK from his holiday abroad and then collected his car from Gatwick Airport.
The 40-year-old first drove to Selsey and then from Selsey towards his home in Portslade.
But other road users saw how he was driving erratically.
Despite being more than twice the legal drink-drive limit, he later told police in custody:
“You guys are treating me like I’m a criminal.”
Clark admitted dangerous driving, and driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol.
PC Tom Bezants from the Roads Policing Unit said:
“Clark put his own safety and the safety of other road users at risk.
"He was seen swerving across the road, narrowly avoiding a collision with the central reservation.
“It should have been clear to him that he was in no fit state to drive a car.”
Clark, an engineer, of Abinger Road, Portslade, was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-week suspended prison sentence.
He must also complete five rehabilitation activity requirement sessions and pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.
He was disqualified from driving for two years and must take an extended retest before he is allowed to get his licence back.