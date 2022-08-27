The RSPCA is appealing for information after two puppies were found dead at Warren Nature Reserve in Kent.

The puppies were found at the reserve, near Hartlip, 4 days apart, prompting concerns that there could be a litter of sick puppies in need of urgent veterinary treatment in the nearby area.

The first body was discovered by the roadside on Friday 19 August and the second on Tuesday evening (23 August).

Both puppies are believed to be between 6 and 8 weeks old and appear to be from the same litter, the RSPCA said.

The charity is now investigating why the puppies were dumped, and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

RSPCA Inspector Rosie Russon said: “The dead body of a golden and white cocker spaniel puppy was found by the roadside at Warren Nature Reserve on Friday (19 August) and the black and white puppy was found on Tuesday evening (23 August).

“It appears they could be from the same litter and may well have been dumped after they died. Both bodies were covered in flies.

“I’m really concerned that there could be a litter of puppies somewhere who may be sick and need urgent veterinary treatment.

“I’d really like to hear from anyone who may have seen someone acting suspiciously at the nature reserve either on Tuesday or Friday, or who saw someone throwing something out of a vehicle or dumping the bodies on the roadside.

“Please call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018 if you have any information.”