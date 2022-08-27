Pair who beat and stabbed man to death given life sentences

A man and woman have been jailed for life for a brutal attack and murder in Folkestone.

Shane Myles and Kayleigh Halliday have been sentenced following the murder of 66-year-old Paul Wakefield in January.

Myles was convicted of murder following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

The 31-year-old, formerly of Rock Avenue, Gillingham, was ordered to serve a minimum 22 years in prison.

Halliday, 36, formerly of Crown Road, Sittingbourne, admitted murder part-way through the trial.

She has been ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years and three months before she is eligible for parole.

Mr Wakefield was found with serious injuries on the evening of Sunday 2 January 2022.

Halliday and Myles both tried to blame each other for the murder.

Detective Inspector Ross Gurden of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said:

"This was a cowardly and extremely violent attack on a man in his own home and I am pleased the court has recognised the seriousness of the offence with these sentences.

"Mr Wakefield's death was deeply upsetting for his family, friends and the local community and I am sure their sense of loss will continue well beyond today.

"However, I hope the fact that the case has been quickly dealt with and two people are now starting life sentences helps Mr Wakefield's relatives as they attempt to rebuild their lives."