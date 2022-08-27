Police in Dorset are appealing for information after a man in his 50s died after being involved in a road traffic collision.

Dorset Police was called to Portland Beach Road at 2:43am on Saturday morning (27 August) to reports of single-vehicle road collision involving a white Honda motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The road remains closed to allow emergency servicers to deal with incident.

Police Sergeant Lee Savage, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this difficult time.

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or may have relevant dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who drove through the location from Ferrybridge toward Portland between approximately 2am and 2.45am and may have important dashcam footage to help my investigation.

“Finally, I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the road closure is in place. This is absolutely necessary to allow us to carry out a thorough examination of the scene.”