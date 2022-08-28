Historic church gutted in major fire given new lease of life

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse

A church which was destroyed in a major fire eight years ago has been restored to its former glory.

St Peter's Church at Ropley has been fully rebuilt as a community space.

The total cost of the restoration stands at £4 million, including £1 million raised by local people.

St Peters Church rebuilt Credit: ITV News Meridian

Around 80 firefighters tackled the blaze in 2014.

The flames caused extensive damage.

Church services have now resumed following the major restoration.