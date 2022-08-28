Multiple emergency service vehicles were at the scene by Brighton Palace Pier Credit: ITV News

A large emergency services response has been launched after reports two men jumped into the sea from Brighton Palace Pier.

Multiple police vehicles, paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance and coastguard teams surrounded the beach on the western side of the popular attraction on Sunday evening.

Sussex Police told ITV News they were alerted to the incident at around 6:55pm and HM Coastguard helicopter could also be seen flying overhead.

A police cordon was placed in an area of the seafront as officers directed people away from the beach.

Police were directing traffic away from the scene Credit: ITV News

Shortly after 8:00pm an ambulance, with blue lights and sirens on, could be seen heading away from the pier.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed the two men were taken to hospital.

"Two men have been taken to hospital having reportedly jumped into the sea from Brighton Palace Pier."Police were alerted to the incident about 6.55pm on Sunday 28 August.

An ambulance heading away from the scene along Marine Parade in Brighton Credit: ITV News

"Officers supported emergency services partners at the scene, and the men were left in the care of the ambulance service and taken to hospital.The severity of the mens injuries aren't yet clear.