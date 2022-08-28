Park attack leaves teenager with facial injuries

A teenage boy who was attacked in a park has been left with facial injuries.

It happened in the War Memorial Park in Basingstoke between 5.30pm and 6.00pm on Thursday (25th August)

It was reported the boy had been approached by a group in the McDonald's restaurant in the town centre, and an argument had taken place.

When in the park, the boy was assaulted,

War Memorial Park, Basingstoke Credit: ITV News Meridian

Officers have been conducting enquiries and a 15-year-old girl from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

She has been released under investigation.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have information which can further assist our investigation.

Anyone n the McDonald's restaurant at the time of the argument, or anyone who witnessed the assault in the park can call call 101, quoting the reference 44220346442.