Normally, airline passengers don't need to worry about pulling a plane along the tarmac but for dozens of people in Dorset there was very good reason to.

30 teams were taking part in a charity challenge on Bank Holiday Monday to drag the 35,000kg aircraft at Bournemouth Airport.

The aim of the unique fundraising mission was to move the Boeing 737 fifty meters, with some happy to admit they were a little out of breath.

"I am out of breath. It is really hard bit it looks easy. We have done it and it is all teamwork" said one of the participants.

Another said, "It was only fifty metres but it felt like 100. It got hard work half way through.

"That was really hard. A lot harder than I expected."

The Dorset plane pull first started in 2009 and has grown into an annual event raising over £250,000 for good causes.

19 charities will benefit from the money including the Dorset Children's Foundation, The Isabel Baker Foundation and John Thornton Young Achievers Foundation.

Organiser Richard Griffin said, "today is about fundraising and raising awareness and having a good time.

"It is about pulling planes. Teams of 20 get together to move a Boeing 737 fifty meters."