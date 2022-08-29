Popworld in Fleet Credit: Google Streeview

A man has been hospitalised with severe facial injuries after being assaulted at a nightclub in Hampshire.

The victim, in his 20s, was attacked at Zinc & Popworld in Fleet in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 1:30am.

Police believe he was hit several times with a glass or bottle.

As part of their investigation detectives are looking to speak to a woman named Megan who they say was with the man when the incident took place.

Police issue description of the suspect

Meanwhile, the suspect is described as a male in his mid 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall, white, and with light brown or blonde hair.

It is believed the person who carried out the assault was male, He was wearing a brown or beige top and cream shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.