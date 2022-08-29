Sam Fender closed the show at Victorious Festival Credit: PA

Victorious Festival in Portsmouth has praised the success of the music event as the curtain came down on three days of entertainment and live music.

Sunday saw Geordie singer-songwriter Sam Fender close the show on Southsea Common which saw over 150,000 people over the weekend.

On Saturday Scottish musician Paolo Nutini headlined the main stage while on Friday fans were treated to a performance from Stereophonics.

In a message to festival-goers on social media, organisers described Victorious 2022 as 'unforgettable'.

Crowd enjoying Feeder at Victorious Festival, Southsea, Hampshire Credit: Ben Mitchell/PA Archive/PA Images

"The final day of Victorious '22 has been unforgettable.

"We were treated to huge afternoon performances from the legendary The Libertines and Example. Katherine Ryan and Russell Kane won our hearts and laughs in the Comedy Tent.

"Sam Ryder spontaneously joined forces with Batala Portsmouth for an out-of-this-world rendition of Spaceman, while Anne-Marie absolutely killed it on the Castle Stage. Sam Fender; one of the most exciting singer-songwriters of this generation closed the show!

"To all our festival-goers, artists, suppliers, traders, staff, production, media teams, partners, sponsors and the local community - you are amazing!

"Seeing everyone out there experiencing incredible live music in Portsmouth and having a brilliant time is why we do what we do, and we couldn't be more grateful to get to do this in our hometown.

"Thank you and good night! We hope to see you back next year!"