AFC Bournemouth looking for new manager after sacking of head coach Scott Parker

Scott Parker has been sacked as AFC Bournemouth's head coach, the Premier League club have announced.

His departure comes after the Cherries lost their last three matches, culminating in the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

The club says Mr Parker will always be remembered for being in charge during one of their best ever seasons, guiding the Cherries to the Premier League.

Maxim Denim, the club’s co-owner, told AFC Bournemouth’s official website: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us.

"Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another."

Scott Parker joined as AFC Bournemouth's head coach in June 2021.

Parker played with six Premier League clubs before going into coaching.

He made his professional debut in 1997 and went on to make 368 PL appearances for Charlton Athletic, Chelsea, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.Gary O'Neill will be caretaker boss for Tuesday's match at home to Wolves.