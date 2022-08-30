Four people charged following break-in at Marwell Zoo near Winchester
Four people have been charged following an incident that took place at Marwell Zoo in February last year.
Nathan Daniels, 21, Bradley Green, 23, (both of Fareham) and Jason Huggitt, 23, of Gosport have each been charged with:
Burglary with intent to commit criminal damage
Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal
Coral Lock, 23, of Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.
All four are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 15 September.
In a statement, after the incident, Marwell Zoo said all animals were safe but it was "deeply saddened" by what had happened.