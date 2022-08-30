Skip to content

Four people charged following break-in at Marwell Zoo near Winchester

It's thought damage was caused to the premises during the raid, with objects allegedly thrown at the animals. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Four people have been charged following an incident that took place at Marwell Zoo in February last year.

Nathan Daniels, 21, Bradley Green, 23, (both of Fareham) and Jason Huggitt, 23, of Gosport have each been charged with:

  • Burglary with intent to commit criminal damage

  • Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal

Coral Lock, 23, of Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.

All four are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 15 September.

At the time, multiple police units, including dogs and a helicopter attended the scene. Credit: ITV News Merdian

In a statement, after the incident, Marwell Zoo said all animals were safe but it was "deeply saddened" by what had happened.

