A murder investigation is underway in Wallingford after a woman in her 40s was found dead at a property in the early hours of Tuesday morning (30 August). Police were called to Blue Mountains at around 2am where the woman was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man from Wallingford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the wider public.

Forensic officers were seen entering the property following the woman's death. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps, of Thames Valley Police, said: "We are carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

"My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

"The investigation is still in its early stages, however we believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

"A scene watch is currently in place. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to one of our officers."