New Night Safety Marshals in Brighton and Hove are hoping to make the city safer for people during nights out.

The team will be patrolling specific locations around Brighton at nighttime to offer an additional visible presence and identify issues before they escalate.

They will also be there to protect vulnerable people.

The marshals will have advanced training, high-visibility uniforms, radios and body-worn video cameras.

The team has also received advanced vulnerability training which means they can identify vulnerable people and signpost them to support services.

The marshals are able to escort people to a safe location, take them to a Sussex Police taxi marshal at a taxi rank, get help from St John’s Ambulance or police officers.

They will also identify incidents as they happen and report them to the police. The body-worn cameras will help to assist with the prosecution of offenders.

PC Jamie Botting, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Security staff have long been an essential part of keeping people safe in the night-time economy, acting as eyes and ears on the ground with proven experience of spotting issues before they occur, de-escalating situations and helping to catch offenders.

“This collaboration extends that partnership, providing an extra level of protection for vulnerable people in the night-time economy.

“Everybody has the right to enjoy a night out in safety and the Night Safety Marshals are another important resource in our commitment to keeping the public safe, safeguarding vulnerable people and reducing crime.”