A popular foodbank has had £1,000 worth of stock stolen in a burglary, with boxes of chocolate bars, fizzy drinks and shampoo among the items taken.

Thieves are thought to have forced entry to the premises in Margate, Kent, at around 7am on Tuesday, 30 August.

It is the third time the community shop run by Margate Independent Foodbank has been targeted, since they opened in June 2021.

In the two previous incidents the criminals left empty handed. However, this time they were able to break into the stock room, which staff say was ransacked.

Volunteers at the shop have been busy clearing up the mess left by the thieves so that they can reopen for customers.

Several boxes of Mars bars, trays containing cans of fizzy drinks, and multiple bottles of TRESemmé shampoo were all stolen, according to shop staff.

The shop on Duke Street provides heavily discounted groceries and household products to those on benefits or low incomes. They currently have around 1,400 members.

Director John Finnegan said the burglary was “sickening” and left him asking: “Is it worth carrying on?”

“Why on earth would someone steal from a shop trying to help the community? If people are desperate and need help they can let us know and we’ll do our best to help,” he added.

The community interest company that runs the service is appealing for the public’s help to replace the stock by donating goods or cash.

The shop already had CCTV cameras installed after the previous attempted burglaries, and staff say they are looking at further security measures or moving to new premises.

Kent Police is investigating. No arrests have been made.