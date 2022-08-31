The pilot and passenger of a light aircraft are lucky to be alive after their plane crashed on the Oxfordshire Berkshire border.

Emergency crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Both the pilot and passenger escaped from the wreckage without being injured.

The fire service made scene safe by disconnecting the battery of the plane and made sure there was no fuel leaks.

The pilot and passenger managed to escape unhurt. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue

Posting on Facebook a spokesperson for Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Yesterday afternoon, crews from Oxfordshire, Bucks and Berkshire fire services were called to an incident involving a light aircraft on the Oxfordshire/Bucks border.

"Miraculously both the pilot and passenger were uninjured and out of the aircraft.

"After making the scene safe, disconnecting the battery and ensuring no fuel could leak the crews left the incident."