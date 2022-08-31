An investigation has been launched into reports of an alleged rape and sexual assault at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

The event took place during the bank holiday weekend on Southsea Common and was headlined by Sam Fender, Paolo Nutini and the Stereophonics.

A total of three sexual offences were reported along with one assault, twopublic order offences and two drugs offences.

Superintendent Sarah Jackson said: "Each year we work closely with the festival organisers, working together to try and create a safe and welcoming environment for all attending.

"This year, a focus of our work with the organisers and their teams on site was placed on violence against women and how to spot the signs of this.

More than 150,000 people were expected at the festival Credit: Hanny Naibaho

"Throughout the weekend, staff working at the festival acted diligently, alerting us to any potential incidents, which we were able to review and ensure nothing untoward was happening.

"Sadly, we are now investigating a report of a sexual assault and a report of a rape on the site over the course of the weekend.

"We take reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, and we will relentlessly pursue perpetrators in a bid to get justice for victims and make public spaces safer."

No further details of the offences have been released by the police.