A lifeboat volunteer from Margate has accomplished his challenge of taking cold showers outside with a hose every day for a year.

Guy Addington has so far raised more than £7,000 for the RNLI, hoping to highlight the dangers of drowning and encourage the responsible use of water.

He began his daily routine on the 1 September last year and since then has gone through freezing temperatures, extreme weather conditions and even COVID.

Each day Guy recorded his cold shower and uploaded a video to his YouTube channel.

Guy Addington said: "For some time I had wanted to do something to raise money for the RNLI, a fundraising challenge of some type and last year I started experimenting with cold water which was going well and that also coincided with a period of time where the water utilities were in the spotlight for sewage releases into the sea.

"Some of the most memorable conditions have been sub-zero temperatures, minus 3.5C I think was the coldest temperature.

"I've been out in the hail which was pretty painful. I've been out in the rain, in a thunderstorm, but probably the more difficult conditions have been when it's been really windy, particularly when it's cold.

"I've noticed it's been really windy this year."

Thanks to his fundraising effort, he was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Guy's challenge has taken place in an area supplied by Southern Water which does not currently have a hosepipe ban.