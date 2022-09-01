A two-week strike by refuse collection workers in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has been halted following just one day of action, after a new pay offer was accepted.

Members of the GMB union employed by the council's waste contractor Serco walked out on Wednesday.

Workers were due to strike until mid September.

The revised deal will mean a 17% pay rise for some staff, depending on their job role.

Bin collections will resume today, (1 September) meaning that the bins at Windsor Castle will be collected as usual, the union said.

Nikki Dancey, GMB regional officer, said: “It just goes to show that if a group of workers stand together, they can secure a pay uplift which better reflects the true value of the work they do.

“GMB would like to thank the residents for their support – everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment.

“All our members are trying to do is to earn enough money to keep up with inflation and prevent themselves from being poorer at the end of each month.”

GMB members working as refuse collectors have taken more than 100 days of strike action in recent months over pay, mainly across the south.