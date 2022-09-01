A man has been jailed for three years after starting a fire in the upstairs of his home in Carterton in Oxfordshire, while his mother, who he lived with, was still inside.

Daniel Boore, 32, had admitted arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered after the fire at Elm Close on 1 July this year.

Oxford Crown court heard Boore handed himself in to police and was living with autism spectrum disorder.

The top floor of the house was destroyed and the roof caved in.

At its height, twenty firefighters were tackling the fire with crews from Carterton, Burford, Witney and Abingdon fire stations.

A high reach vehicle and command unit also attended from Oxford fire station.

Fire crews made sure that everyone was safe and out of the house, and tackled the fire using hose lines.

Nobody was injured in the incident.