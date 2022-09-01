One of Longleat's lowland gorillas has died after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The zoo announced 16 year old Evindi passed away following his terminal diagnosis earlier this year.

A post on Facebook said: "Back in July, Evindi started to receive veterinary treatment after our keepers noticed that his energy levels and appetite had been lower than usual.

"Despite their encouragement and intervention, Evindi's condition deteriorated and tests revealed signs of terminal cancer.

"Following advice from the veterinary and senior Safari Park teams, the extremely difficult decision was made to euthanise him to prevent any further suffering."

Credit: Longleat (Ian Turner)

Evindi arrived at Longleat with his brother Alf back in 2012 - it was here they were reunited with their older brother Kesho, the post said.

It added: "He will be deeply missed by all of us here at Longleat, particularly the dedicated keepers who care for the bachelor troop at Gorilla Colony."

The zoo shared some of its keepers favourite pictures of Evindi and is encouraging people to share their own shots of the gorilla.