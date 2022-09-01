Southampton Airport has been named as the worst transport hub in the UK for flight cancellations, according to new figures from the Civil Aviation Authority.

A study by hotel software company HotelTechReport revealed the statistics from the CAA which were gathered in the first half of this year across the country.

Southampton Airport had the highest proportion of cancellations - with more than 5% of flights scrapped between January and June 2022.

This is what the research found about Southampton Airport:

6,852 total flights

399 cancelled flights

5.82% of all flights were cancelled

15.82 mins average delay

This comes after plans to extend the runway at Southampton Airport were given the go ahead last month.

The percentage of cancelled flights at Southampton Airport is more than two percentage points higher than London City Airport, in second place. The Isle of Man Airport came third.

Heathrow Airport had the highest number of cancellations, with 3,477 cancellations along with 166,074 flights in total.

However, it only comes in seventh place due to its cancellation percentage of 2.09%.

Plans are in place to extend the runway at Southampton Airport so that larger commercial jets can land and take off. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Teesside Airport, Exeter Airport and Bournemouth Airport have had no cancellations between January and June 2022.

95% of flights from Southampton operated.

The full list of the airports with the most delays proportionally: