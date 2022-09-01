The Bournemouth Airshow returns today for the first time since the pandemic, with the Red Arrows taking to the sky.

The event will run until Sunday (4 September) with the Red Arrows performing every day showcasing aerial acrobatics.

There will also be a special colourful seven-aircraft formation celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

When will the Red Arrows be at Bournemouth Airshow?

Thursday 1 September at 4.30pm

Friday 2 September at 4.30pm

Saturday 3 September at 4.30pm

Sunday 4 September at 1.30pm

Where can you see the Red Arrows today?

The Red Arrows will be setting off from Scampton today at about 1.26pm, arriving in Bournemouth at 2.02pm. Here's where they are expected to be flying:

Over Banbury and Chipping Norton at 1.41pm

Over Cirencester at 1.47pm

Over Marlborough at 1.50pm

Over Hungerford and Whitchurch at 1.53pm

Over Winchester at 1.57pm

Over Verwood at 2.01pm

What is there to see at the airshow?

As well as the Red Arrows, other aircraft will be performing including the RAF Typhoon and The Battle of Britain Memorial planes – the Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster.

Funfair rides and food stalls will also be there for visitors.

Jon Weaver, festival director, said: “We have the UK’s best free air, land and sea show right here on our award-winning blue-flag beaches and this year is set to be one of the best yet.

“With the news the Red Arrows will be performing every day with a very special Platinum Jubilee sequence, we are now starting to get very excited.

“We have some more surprises up our sleeves too. With the mix of fast jets, acrobatic aircraft, parachuting teams and heritage aircraft our festival will this year give those on the ground goosebumps.”

Councillor Beverley Dunlop, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and vibrant places, added: “Thousands typically descend on to Bournemouth’s beaches for the event – in fact 800,000 visitors came in 2019, which puts it is the largest single audience of any aviation event in Europe!

“It’s always wonderful to see families and children from near and far having a good time, either at the fun fair, at the STEM marquee, or being thrilled by the magnificent air displays."