A sign telling people not to sunbathe in the nude at a West Sussex beach has sparked an online debate.

The sign at West Beach was photographed and posted on the a local Facebook page this week.

Hundreds of people took to social media to comment on the sign, with some defending the sign and expressing concern about people who may choose to sunbathe with no clothes.

However, others argued that it is fine to do so, as long as you are not causing any distress to others.

The sign reads: "This is NOT a nudist beach. Nude sunbathing prohibited. Please report any incidents to the police on 101."

Arun District Council, which is responsible for looking after the beach, said the sign is not new, and is there to encourage respectful behaviour from visitors.

One person wrote: "There is no law against naked sunbathing unless it can in some way be classified as 'behaviour likely to cause a breach of the peace'.

"Most genuine naturists would not use an extremely busy stretch of beach to enjoy the sunshine anyway.

"If the burghers of Arun District Council are offended by the sight of a naked body then that is their problem. I'm sure the police have far more important matters to concentrate on."

According to the gov.uk website, sunbathing in the nude is not against the law.

The government website states: "It is not a criminal offence to sunbathe naked in public as long as it doesn't cause distress or alarm to other people."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said: "We have had signed erected in key locations near West Beach, Littlehampton, for some time.

"This is not a new issue, it's just a reminder that our beaches are family friendly, and appropriate and respectful behaviour is welcomed."