Firefighters had to rescue a cow after getting its head stuck in a tree in Chilbolton, near to Stockbridge in Hampshire.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening (31 August) on Joys Lane, and an animal rescue advisor attended the scene.

The support from Winchester's animal rescue vehicle was needed to safely save the cow.

In order to remove the animal, the crew had to cut the willow tree.

An animal rescue advisor was called to Joys Lane on Wednesday evening. Credit: HFRS Animal Rescue and Winchester Fire Station

A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: "A large cow had to be rescued after it got its head stuck in the fork of a tree.

"An animal rescue advisor was called to Joys Lane at 19:40 and requested support from Winchester’s animal rescue vehicle. The tree was cut to release the animal."

They also took to Twitter to share what had happened.