Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides

A new bridge with a lift has been built to allow disabled passengers to get across a West Sussex station - but campaigners say more needs to be done.

Stuart Cook wasn't able to use both platforms at East Grinstead until the new overbridge with a lift was opened on Friday (2 September).

He was at the opening but thinks rail companies have a long way to go.

He said: "I always feel that the train companies could do more. 100%.

"I would say it's a start. I would say it's never going to be enough. But what I would like to say is well done to everybody who's been concerned in making this happen."

Southern Railway has defended its record, despite a leaked internal document obtained by the Association of British Commuters suggesting Southern's parent company Govia Thameslink has broken equality law.

In the past the company has been accused of leaving some disabled customers stranded on platforms waiting for ramps to arrive so they can get on a train.

Chris Fowler from Southern Railway said: "We're doing a huge amount to improve things for our disabled customers.

"I think we're on a journey of improvement. We comply with all of our legal obligations.

"We provide people, for example, with taxis from inaccessible stations to those that are accessible.

"And we're doing more to improve things at stations which are unstaffed or partly staffed during the day."

A plaque was unveiled on Friday by the family of Eric Mackie MBE, who campaigned for the rights of disabled passengers and people in East Grinstead.