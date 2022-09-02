The head of midwifery at a Kent hospital trust admitted there were "errors in communication" between midwives and the labouring mother of a baby who died at just three days old.

Rosanna Matthews was born on November 20 2020 at Tunbridge Wells Hospital.

She was born without a heartbeat and after resuscitation was placed into a coma for her three days of life.

Her mother, Elena Sala, believes if she had been allowed to start pushing at 3pm when she first started to feel the urge, rather than waiting until 4.45pm under the advice of midwives, Rosanna would have lived.

Every single one of the approximately 6,000 births per year within the trust will be audited. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The inquest into Rosanna's death continued on Friday (2 September) at County Hall in Maidstone, Kent - however, the coroner's conclusion, which was anticipated to be received on Friday (2 September), will now not be delivered until the end of the month.

Coroner Catrina Hepburn explained the reason for the delay could not be stated in open court, addressing the family directly: "I'm sure you're disappointed but I'm sure you would rather we cover everything as thoroughly as possible."

During Friday's hearing evidence was provided by Rachel Thomas, who was deputy head of gynaecology and midwifery at the time of Rosanna's birth.

She explained the steps the Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells Trust which runs the hospital have taken to reduce similar events reoccurring and added that every single one of the approximately 6,000 births per year within the trust will be audited.