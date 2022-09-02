A pilot has been caught by Dorset Police while flying a drone at Bournemouth Air Festival.

Police officers seized three drones on Thursday (1 September) and the pilots now face possible prosecution.

Bournemouth Air Festival has an airspace restriction in place as drones can stop displays due to the risk faced by display pilots.

Dorset Police took to Twitter to share the moment they found a pilot illegally flying a drone.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "Yesterday (1 September) officers dealt with three drones in the restricted airspace - these were seized and the pilots face possible prosecution - please don’t risk it and put display pilots in danger.

"The Bournemouth Air Festival has an airspace restriction.

"Anyone operating drones is likely to stop the flying and risk their drone being seized and the pilot prosecuted by police."

Bournemouth Airshow returned this week for the first time since the pandemic, with the Red Arrows taking to the sky.

Dorset Police officers dealt with three drones in the restricted airspace. Credit: Dorset Police

The pilots wowed the crowds with a spectacular flying display on Thursday (1 September) but it was cut short due to an engine problem with one of the jets.

Organisers say the team's other displays across the weekend will not be affected.