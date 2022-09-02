A mother and daughter from Thanet who stole from elderly people and used the stolen bank cards to splash out on cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed.

Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, both of Manston Road, Ramsgate, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court.

They were sentenced on Thursday 1 September 2022.

Dionne was sentenced to three years and eight months, and Cherelle was sentenced to five years.

The offences took place in May and June this year with detectives tracing the pair to a pub in Ramsgate where they were caught with a stolen bank card and arrested.

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson said: "The Clarkes were callous in their approach, targeting elderly people and either forcefully taking what was not theirs or tricking their victim with fake kindness while they stole."

"They then spent someone else’s money on tobacco and alcohol. I hope they use their time in custody to seriously question their choices in life and perhaps realise how despicable their behaviour is."